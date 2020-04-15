Torrance Fire Department

Torrance Firefighter Recovering From COVID-19 Needs Plasma Donor

"Time is of the essence. Even if you aren't a match for our brother, you could be for another patient who needs this therapy.''

The Torrance Fire Department Wednesday appealed for public help for a plasma donor for a firefighter recovering from COVID-19.

The firefighter, who was not identified, "needs plasma donated from a fully recovered COVID patient so their antibodies may help boost his ability to fight back,'' the department's statement said.

Donors must have not had any coronavirus symptoms in the last 14 days to donate plasma. For more information about donating plasma, visit <a href="https://www.uclahealth.org/gotblood">UCLA's website. </a> Kim Baldonado reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Potential donors must have had COVID-19 as confirmed by a positive test, and must be recovered and have one of the following criteria:

  • Symptoms resolved at least 28 days prior to donation
  • Symptoms resolved 14 days prior to donation and a repeat COVID-19 test is negative

Also, the donors must be one of the following:

  • A male donor
  • A female donor who has never been pregnant
  • A female donor who has been tested since their most recent pregnancy and results interpreted as negative for HLA antibodies

If you think you or someone you know fits the criteria, you may contact Dr. Marc Cohen at emsdoc911@hotmail.com or use the this link to contact the American Red Cross.

