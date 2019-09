One person was dead and another hurt after a small plane crashed onto the roof of a building in the Rolling Hills plaza Sept. 19, 2019.

A small plane crashed in Torrance near a shopping Center Thursday leaving one person dead and one person critically hurt, officials said.

The crash was reported around 12:20 p.m. in the 25300 Crenshaw Blvd. near Rolling Hills Plaza.

The single-engine Cessna 177 appeared to have slammed onto a building near a T-Mobile.

The crash occurred less than a mile from Torrance Municipal Airport.

FAA official said the crash occurred shortly after departure.

