Torrance Police Officer Arrested For Allegedly Possessing Child Pornography

A 23-year-old Torrance Police Department officer was arrested Friday for allegedly possessing child sex abuse material.

Evan Robert Dahl was arrested about 11:15 a.m. at the Torrance police station for suspicion of felony possession of the material following a Los Angeles Police Department investigation.

The LAPD Internet Crimes Against Children task force learned in March that the child sexual abuse material was uploaded to a social media platform from an unknown address in Torrance, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators then served search warrants at several locations throughout the city, including Dahl's residence, “where evidence was seized,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Dahl was released from LAPD custody about 3:45 p.m. Friday, and is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 3, police said.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Dahl was asked to call LAPD Detective Marvin Mancia at 562-624-4027. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends should be made to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.