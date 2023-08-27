Torrance

Torrance police responds to incident at Del Amo Fashion Center

By Karla Rendon

FILE of sirens on a San Diego County Sheriff's Department vehicle.
NBC 7

Police in Torrance are warning the public to avoid the Del Amo Fashion Center, it said in an announcement Sunday.

The City of Torrance urged the public to “please avoid the area” of the shopping plaza due to police activity. Authorities did not detail what police responded to.

It is unclear if any injuries occurred in the response or when the advisory will be over.

The investigation is ongoing.

