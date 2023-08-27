Torrance police responds to incident at Del Amo Fashion Center

Police in Torrance are warning the public to avoid the Del Amo Fashion Center, it said in an announcement Sunday.
The City of Torrance urged the public to “please avoid the area” of the shopping plaza due to police activity. Authorities did not detail what police responded to.
It is unclear if any injuries occurred in the response or when the advisory will be over.
The investigation is ongoing.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.