Strip mall fire damages family-owned restaurant in Torrance

Neighboring businesses also were damaged in the early morning fire.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A strip mall fire damaged a family-owned restaurant and nearby businesses early Monday in Torrance.

Flames raced through Texas Looseys Chili Parlor & Saloon, where firefighters responded just after 2 a.m. The restaurant opened in 1982.

"This is a very important place because it's been through so many generations," said Kevin Esparza. "My dad used to bring me here when I was very small.

"He's put a lot of work into here. He works 16-, 18-hour days, seven days a week. The community is very close to us."

A neighboring dental office and other businesses were damaged. Firefighters were still putting out hot spots about two hours later.

No injuries were reported.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.

