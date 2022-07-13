Total of 66 Monkeypox Cases Reported in LA County

Monkeypox cases have reached a new high in LA County, with 66 reported cases as of Wednesday.

None of the patients that have contracted monkeypox are currently in the hospital.

Thousands of monkeypox vaccines, which will be a two-dose regimen, will be offered in the coming weeks.

In order to be eligible for the monkeypox vaccine, you must be at high risk for contracting the virus.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That group includes those who are already being served at sexual health clinics, and those who identify as gay or bisexual men and transgender women, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Due to the short supply, vaccines are only offered by invitation only.

While the number of cases has gone up, the risk of infection in the general public still remains low.

The virus can be spread through:

direct contact with the infectious rash

skin to skin contact

contact with a contaminated object

Monkeypox can spread from when the symptoms start to when the rash is fully healed.

The illness generally lasts 2-4 weeks.

The World Health Organization is set to hold an emergency meeting next week to decide whether they will declare monkeypox a global health emergency.