monkeypox

Total of 66 Monkeypox Cases Reported in LA County

More cases have been reported in LA county as vaccines are expected in the coming weeks.

By Destiny De La Cueva

NBC Universal, Inc.

Monkeypox cases have reached a new high in LA County, with 66 reported cases as of Wednesday.

None of the patients that have contracted monkeypox are currently in the hospital.

Thousands of monkeypox vaccines, which will be a two-dose regimen, will be offered in the coming weeks.

In order to be eligible for the monkeypox vaccine, you must be at high risk for contracting the virus.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That group includes those who are already being served at sexual health clinics, and those who identify as gay or bisexual men and transgender women, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Due to the short supply, vaccines are only offered by invitation only.

monkeypox Jul 11

LA County Expands Its Eligibility for the Monkeypox Vaccine

LA County Jul 10

Map: Where Monkeypox Cases Have Been Reported in California and the U.S.

While the number of cases has gone up, the risk of infection in the general public still remains low.

The virus can be spread through:

  • direct contact with the infectious rash
  • skin to skin contact
  • contact with a contaminated object

Monkeypox can spread from when the symptoms start to when the rash is fully healed.

The illness generally lasts 2-4 weeks.

The World Health Organization is set to hold an emergency meeting next week to decide whether they will declare monkeypox a global health emergency.

This article tagged under:

monkeypoxLA County
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us