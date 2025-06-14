Los Angeles is a sprawling city of nearly 4 million people living in an area encompassing about 500 square miles.

For someone who has never visited before, the expanse of LA and where one location is in relation to any other can be overwhelming to picture.

For tourists visiting this week, the protests over immigration enforcement operations and the violent clashes that broke out during some of the demonstrations added an unsettling layer of uncertainty about a city many had only seen in alarming pictures and video.

"First time. It was a little bit scary to be honest, but our tour was pre-booked and we started re-arranging everything when we saw the protests were mostly downtown," said Markus Loehle, visiting from Germany.

This week's protests have been concentrated in a few blocks of downtown Los Angeles near City Hall and a federal detention center just south of the 101 Freeway. A limited curfew was declared for the section of downtown Los Angeles affected by protests, which includes 1 square mile.

Outside of the city of Los Angeles, there have been smaller demonstrations, including one that turned violent Saturday in the southern LA County community of Paramount about 15 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

Donna Russell is visiting from Oklahoma.

Some businesses in downtown Los Angeles have boarded up windows and taken other precautions ahead of a weekend of demonstrations. Lauren Coronado reports for the NBC4 News on Friday June 13, 2025.

"I knew by the news it was centralized, so I knew we'd be safe when we went," said Russell.

Up at Griffith Observatory, one of the city's jewels high above bustling Los Angeles, visitors like Karin Brocades took in a view Friday that helps illustrate the city's vast size.

"Well, we haven't been here that long, but what we've see so far is very good, very safe, very nice," Brocades said.

Matthias Meiberg, visiting from Austria, made the trip downtown and saw signs of this week's protests and violence.

"We've been to downtown, and we felt quite unsafe to be honest," Meiberg said. "But everything else is super safe. The police are amazing here and, actually, we have felt super safe in other areas."

Police credit in part a nightly curfew, which first was declared Tuesday night, for the decrease in crimes since Monday night when there were reports of vandalism and looting at about two dozen businesses in the downtown area. The curfew will remain in effect for part of downtown Los Angeles through the weekend, when more demonstrations are planned in the area.

Some businesses boarded up windows in the Little Tokyo area and elsewhere as a precaution ahead of this weekend's protests.

The curfew area includes an area bounded by the 5, 10 and 110 freeways to the 110 Freeway, and the 10 Freeway to where the 110 and 5 freeways merge. It will be in effect, as it has since Tuesday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported 33 arrests for failure to disperse and 13 for curfew violations overnight Thursday into Friday in the downtown Los Angeles area.

The night was the third under the limited curfew that was declared after Monday's looting and vandalism. There have been no arrests reported for vandalism and looting since the declaration of the curfew.

On Thursday night, the LAPD reported people in a crowd throwing objects, including commercial grade fireworks, at officers. Several officers have been injured after responding to the violence with most suffering minor injuries. The LAPD reported one arrest for resisting a police officer, one arrest for pointing a laser at an airship, and one arrest for a robbery warrant following a detention for curfew.

The LAPD reported 71 arrests for failure to disperse and seven arrests for curfew violations overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The agency reported more than 200 arrests Tuesday into Wednesday, most for unlawful assembly and curfew violations.

Local and state law enforcement, such as the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol, has responded to the protests, violence and criminal activity. National Guard members activated by President Trump have been guarding federal property, including a federal detention center in downtown LA. About 200 Marines mobilized by federal authorities entered Los Angeles Friday to guard federal property and personnel.