Tow Truck Driver Shot to Death While Working on Car in Downtown LA

A witness heard a shot and found the 26-year-old man bleeding from the neck, LAPD said.

A tow truck driver working on a stalled vehicle in downtown Los Angeles was shot to death, authorities said Monday.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at 8th and Mateo streets, said Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

A witness heard a shot and found the 26-year-old man bleeding from the neck, Delatorre said.

The witness drove the man to the nearby guard shack at the Los Angeles Times Olympic Printing Plant at 2000 E. 8th St. where the victim was pronounced dead, he said.

No suspect information was available, Delatorre said.

