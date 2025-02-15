California

Toxicology reports released for 3 college students killed in Bay Area Tesla Cybertruck crash

Three college students, including 19-year-old Soren Dixon of USC, were killed in the fiery crash that day before Thanksgiving.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three college students killed in a fiery Tesla Cybertruck crash in November in the Bay Area community of Piedmont all had alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in their systems, according to toxicology reports from the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau.

The Cybertruck slammed into a wall in a residential neighborhood and hit a tree before bursting into flames in the crash the day before Thanksgiving.

The report also said two of the students died from inhaling toxic fumes and smoke from the crash. USC student Soren Dixon, 19, was among those killed.

A fourth person in the EV survived and continues to recover.

All were students at different colleges and were home in Piedmont for Thanksgiving. Dixon, who was on USC’s lacrosse team as a freshman, was active in his fraternity. 

Piedmont Police also said speed was a factor in the crash.

