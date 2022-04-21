Police Find Damaged Car, But No Driver in Fatal Long Beach Crash

Police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a woman crossing a Long Beach street late Wednesday before leaving the scene.

The woman died at the scene of the crash at about 11:30 p.m. at Pacific Coast Highway and Harbor Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department said. Details about her identity were not immediately available, but police said the victim is believed to be in her 30s.

"The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking in an unknown direction in the marked crosswalk at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Harbor Avenue when she was struck by a 2002 Toyota Avalon traveling westbound on Pacific Coast Highway at an unknown rate of speed," police said in a statement.

The Toyota driver left the scene northbound on Santa Fe Avenue. That's where officers found the unoccupied car with a damaged hood.

NBCLA is attempting to confirm reports that the driver entered a bar.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was urged to call detectives at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS or via the website www.LACrimeStoppers.org.