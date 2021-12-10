‘Toys For Tacos' Event Gives Toys to Those in Need

Some may know him best from the machete movies, but actor Danny Trejo is playing a new role these days as Santa Claus.

Wearing a Santa hat and his version of an ugly, not so ugly, Christmas sweater, actor Danny Trejo is definitely in the holiday spirit.

“I’s the spirit of giving, that’s what it is and if you wanna get in the spirit you got to give,” Trejo said.

Giving toys and other gifts to those who need it most is how he spreads holiday cheer and this year he’s getting his Trejo's Tacos customers involved.

Toys for Tacos is taking place at all five Trejo’s Tacos locations, and if coffee and donuts are more your style, you can also drop off toys at the bright pink Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts on Santa Monica Boulevard.

“What a smile you put on peoples faces you know, especially moms that are struggling,” Trejo said.

Toys for Tacos is partnered with LA County supervisor Hilda Solis and the Everest Foundation.

Despite his tough guy on screen persona, the Los Angeles native is known for his compassion and generosity, giving back to his community year round, but especially on Christmas.