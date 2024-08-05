Los Angeles

Track and field legend Allyson Felix relaxing at Olympics for the first time

After having won 11 Olympic medals for Team USA, the Los Angeles native is watching the Paris Olympics as a fan.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

After spending nearly two decades preparing for Olympic competitions and winning 11 medals, including 7 golds, Allyson Felix is in Paris as a fan, not as the most decorated track and field athlete in history.

Felix has been seen spending time with her husband and their two children in Paris while watching the competitions and hanging out with her athlete and celebrity friends, including Snoop Dogg.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“It's my first time being at the Games as a spectator, and I'm really enjoying it,” she said.

One of her favorite parts of the Paris Olympics, she said, has been being able to watch world-class athletes compete with her 4-year-old daughter.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“I went to go see Simone (Biles) win another gold medal in vault in gymnastics. That was pretty cool. I had my daughter with me,” the Olympian said.

Felix may have stepped away from competing in the Olympics, but she has been an athlete representative on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as an appointed member for two years.

The mother of two little children played an instrumental role in creating a nursery inside the Paris Olympic village, and she is now running to become a member of the IO Athlete’s’ Commission with the full endorsement of Team USA Athletes’ Commission.

“I was appointed to that (athlete representative) position, and I was able to have the family space in the nursery because of it,” Felix explained. “I think just spending time in that position showed me that change is possible. Now that my term is up, I'm excited to run for election and hopefully continue to do some of that work that I'm passionate about.”

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 31

Meet Trinity Rodman: Olympic soccer star and Dennis Rodman's daughter

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 2

How LA Sparks' Dearica Hamby manifested her Olympic dream

If she wins the election, the Crenshaw native would be doing more for the IOC as the city of Los Angeles gets ready to host the 2028 Summer Olympics. 

“I'm excited that I'll be able to have my family there, and we'll all be able to partake in the special magic of the Olympic Games." 

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles2024 Paris Olympics
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us