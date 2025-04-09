Consumer

Trader Joe's mini tote bags return to store shelves. How you can get one

The 2025 bags have already hit the second hand market for upwards of $300.

By Benjamin Papp

Trader Joe's mini tote bags are back stores, but you'll need to act fast if you'll want to get one of the year's hottest accessories for yourself.

Lines stretched around the block around the country in anticipation to buy the new blue, pink, purple and green pastel colored bags.

According to a company spokesperson, the bags are supposed to return this week, but when that is will vary from store to store.

A Trader Joe's employee in Los Angeles told NBCLA customers should check their for stock in the morning as early as possible, and that the bag often sell out by noon. The employee also said stock will likely be sold out by the end of the week.

Customers can buy up to four bags each, one in each color.

The bags first appeared last year when the Instagram account '@traderjoeslist', dedicated to highlighting notable products from the store, posted about them.

The bags are mini version of Trader Joe's regular larger ones, and are priced at just $2.99 each.

The 2024 release saw bags with four vibrant colors instead, being red, yellow, navy and forest green.

The 2025 bags have already started started to pop-up from resellers with bags going for as much as $300 or higher.

Across California Trader Joe's has 205 locations, 11 of which are in Los Angeles.

