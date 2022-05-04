A man was shot by California Highway Patrol officers Wednesday after they responded to reports of a many walking on the road in the Paramount area.

The shooting investigation, which began around 11:30 a.m., forced the closure of the westbound 105 Freeway into Wednesday afternoon. All lanes reopened Wednesday around 9 p.m.

The CHP said the shooting happened near the Garfield Avenue exit, shutting down the overpass and the onramp as officers investigated. The CHP said in a news release that a person walking on the freeway had been struck by at least one car before officers arrived and tried to help.

Yup. It's pretty bad on the 105 Freeway heading west in the Paramount area. #traffic https://t.co/7w7Q5fNB6J pic.twitter.com/OFO4gfOJaQ — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 4, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The initial call said the person was hit by several vehicles, including a big rig, and the caller was apparently trying to restrain the person on the side of the freeway.

It's not clear what happened, but CHP said the man who had been walking on the freeway was shot by officers.

The man died after being taken to the hospital.

It wasn't clear if there were witnesses.

CHP said it would not comment on what led to the shooting because it was all under investigation.

John Cadiz Klemack contributed to this report.