The California Highway Patrol shut down all lanes of the westbound 105 Freeway after an officer shot a person Wednesday afternoon, preliminary reports said.

CHP said after the officer involved shooting near the Garfield Avenue exit in the Paramount area at 11:19 a.m., all lanes were shut down.

The Garfield onramp was also closed.

The person shot by police was taken to the hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting.

