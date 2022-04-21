Pursuit Driver Arrested After Standoff Brings 5 Freeway Traffic to Standstill

The 5 Freeway was closed early Thursday due to a standoff with a driver at the end of a chase in the Santa Clarita area.

The chase was heading south on the 5 Freeway north of LA when the driver of the Ford SUV stopped on the side of the road. The driver's side front tire was deflated by a spike strip deployed during the pursuit.

Both sides of the freeway were closed at Lyons Avenue. The driver remained in the SUV for at least 15 minutes before he was taken into custody.

The freeway was expected to reopen soon.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The chase began on the 5 Freeway after CHP officers attempted to stop the driver for speeding.