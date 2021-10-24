Traffic

Traffic Alert: Crashes Shut Down 710 Freeway in Bell Gardens Area

Multiple crashes made the Sunday night commute a slog on the 710 Freeway.

The 710 Freeway was shut down on both sides after a SigAlert was issued in the city of Bell Gardens before 8 p.m.

A crash shut down southbound lanes of the 710 near Florence Avenue.

Shortly after, northbound lanes were reopened. However, traffic was backed up for miles.

A person was reportedly hit after crashing the car off the shoulder, then walking on lanes.

There was another crash involving multiple vehicles on the northbound side.

The No. 3 and 4 southbound lanes reopened by 9:05 p.m., but all others were closed.

