Police Seeking Motorist After Crash in Torrance Leaves 78-Year-Old Man Dead

A traffic crash in Torrance on Thursday left a 78-year-old man dead, and police sought the public's help to find a motorist who ran from the scene.

The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2005 Ford truck was ... westbound (on) Artesia Boulevard at a high rate of speed and rear-ended a black 2000 Toyota truck that was also traveling westbound (on) Artesia Boulevard,'' Salary said in a statement.

“As a result of the collision, the driver in the white truck lost control of their vehicle, (which) struck a pedestrian that was walking on the south sidewalk of Artesia Boulevard,'' Salary said.

The injured pedestrian, later identified as Ralph Paccione of Torrance, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford truck then crashed into a residence and stopped, and the driver got out and fled, Salary said. No description was available of that motorist.

The driver of the Toyota truck, a 44-year-old Gardena man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of ``potentially minor injuries,'' Salary said. No other injuries were reported.

“The Torrance Police Department offers its condolences to the families involved in this incident,'' Salary said.

Artesia Boulevard was closed between Atkinson Street and Van Ness Avenue while an investigation was conducted.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 310- 328-3456.