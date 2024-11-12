Fatal multi-car crash causes traffic backup on 110 Freeway in downtown LA

A fatal multi-car crash is backing up traffic on the 110 Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area early Tuesday.

The incident was reported at around 5 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway.

Images from Newschopper 4 showed a long line of cars waiting to get the only lane that is open.

Drivers can use the 101 and 10 freeways as alternate routes to avoid the traffic backup.

It was not clear when more lanes would be open.