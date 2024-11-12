Downtown LA

Fatal multi-car crash causes traffic backup on 110 Freeway in downtown LA

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A fatal multi-car crash is backing up traffic on the 110 Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area early Tuesday.

The incident was reported at around 5 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Images from Newschopper 4 showed a long line of cars waiting to get the only lane that is open.

Drivers can use the 101 and 10 freeways as alternate routes to avoid the traffic backup.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It was not clear when more lanes would be open.

This article tagged under:

Downtown LA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us