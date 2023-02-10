Covina

At Least One Injured When Metrolink Train Collides With SUV in Covina

Dashcam video captured the moment a Metrolink train slammed into the side of a vehicle at a rail crossing in Covina.

At least one person was injured Friday when a Metrolink train collided with a SUV at a crossing in Covina.

The train collided with the vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. at Barranca Avenue and East Front Street, injuring one person in the SUV. It was not immediately clear whether anyone on the train was injured.

Details about the hospitalized individual's condition were not immediately available.

Aerial video showed the vehicle on the tracks with heavy damage to its passenger side.

Video from another car's dashboard camera captured the crash at the at-grade crossing. The video showed the crossing gate arms down, warning drivers of the oncoming train.

The vehicle was pushed for several feet along the tracks.

Train Number 308 on the San Bernardino line departed from Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. The collision occurred between the Covina Station and the Pomona North Station, according to Metrolink.

The train returned to the Covina station and passenger were provided alternate tranportation. The track was closed for the crash investigation.

Covina
