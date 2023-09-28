Driver injured when collision with train pushes car into building in Pasadena

A driver was rescued from the wreckage of a car that was struck by a Metro train and pushed into a building Thursday morning in Pasadena.

The collision was reported around 9:30 a.m. on the Metro A Line tracks at Raymond Avenue and California Boulevard.

Firefighters rescued the driver, who was the only person in the crumpled car. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was hospitalized, but details about her condition were not immediately available.

About 100 passengers were on the train. No other injuries were reported.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Passengers were transferred to a bus with the rail line closed for the investigation.