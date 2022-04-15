Standoff on Railroad Tracks Follows SUV Chase in Boyle Heights

Deputies are involved in a standoff with a driver Friday afternoon following a pursuit that came to an end on railroad tracks in Boyle Heights.

The driver ran from the SUV after coming to a stop on tracks in a closed off rail yard. After running across several tracks, his path was block by a moving freight train.

The man returned to the SUV and placed reflective strip of material, possibly a sun shade, in the windshield.

It was not immediately clear what led to the chase and whether the man is armed.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter was overhead. At least two law enforcement patrol cars are nearby.

The chase began in the Norwalk area on the 605 Freeway and transitioned to the 5 Freeway. The driver was traveling the wrong way at one point, then crashed through a fence an onto the railroad tracks.

The SUV appeared to have at least one damaged wheel.