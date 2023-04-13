Irwindale

Train Strikes SUV That Crashed Off 210 Freeway and Landed on Tracks in Irwindale

The driver left the scene of the Thursday morning crash, authorities said.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A SUV that crashed off the 210 Freeway Thursday morning in Irwindale was struck by a passenger train after it landed on train tracks.

The driver left the scene, according to authorities. No injuries were reported aboard the Metro train.

The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway. Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Video showed a damaged section of fence between the freeway and train tracks. The small SUV appeared to be perched on a concrete barrier supporting the fence.

Lanes were closed for the crash investigation. Metro trains resumed normal service later Thursday morning.

Irwindale
