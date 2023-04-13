Train Strikes SUV That Crashed Off 210 Freeway and Landed on Tracks in Irwindale

A SUV that crashed off the 210 Freeway Thursday morning in Irwindale was struck by a passenger train after it landed on train tracks.

The driver left the scene, according to authorities. No injuries were reported aboard the Metro train.

The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway. Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Video showed a damaged section of fence between the freeway and train tracks. The small SUV appeared to be perched on a concrete barrier supporting the fence.

Lanes were closed for the crash investigation. Metro trains resumed normal service later Thursday morning.