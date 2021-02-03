Orange County

Transient Charged With Attempting to Rape, Kill Teen Girl He Met on Social Media App

The victim was found semi-unconscious and nude in the park and taken to an area hospital, police said.

By City News Service

Getty Images

A 31-year-old transient was charged Wednesday with attempting to kill and rape a 16-year-old girl, who he met through a social media app, in the city of Orange.

Jonathan Lee Gregg was charged with a felony count of attempted murder with a sentencing enhancement for attempted premeditated murder and a felony count of assault of a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense.

Gregg met the teen through the Whisper app, which allows for anonymous posting of messages, said Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.

The two met in person for the first time on Jan. 24 and ended up at El Modena Park, McMullin said.

The alleged attack happened at about 1 p.m. The victim was found semi-unconscious and nude in the park and taken to an area hospital, McMullin said.

Police tracked down Gregg at a Garden Grove motel on Monday, he added.

Gregg's arraignment on Wednesday was rescheduled for Feb. 18 in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana. He is being held on $500,000 bail.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyGarden GroveOrange
