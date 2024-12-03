Northridge

Transient sought after stabbing minor in Northridge: LAPD

By Karla Rendon

Police are searching for a man who they say stabbed a minor in Northridge on Monday.

The stabbing was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on the 9600 block of Balboa Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Details on what led up to the violence were not clear.

Paramedics tended to the minor’s injuries. It’s unclear how severe they are.

The assailant is described as a transient in his 50s who was wearing dark clothing.

