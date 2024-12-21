Watch: Driver tries to stop burning trash truck from rolling in Yorba Linda neighborhood

Dramatic moments in a Yorba Linda neighborhood were captured on video Friday morning when a driver jumped from a burning trash truck, then scrambled to get back inside as the truck rolled down a hill.

The truck struck an SUV and pickup, but the owners said they're thankful the driver was able to steer the truck away from their home. The fire was contained to the truck, two vehicles and a tree.

The trash truck driver was not injured.

The truck appeared to catch fire in a cul de sac as it turned around. Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"The trash truck operator did say it was very immense, the amount of heat behind her," said Capt. Sean Doran, of the Orange County Fire Authority.

The operator can be seen on video jumping out of the truck as it slowly rolls into an SUV parked on a curb. She then scrambled to avoid the SUV being pushed by the truck as she tried to get back inside the cab.

She appeared to briefly enter the cab before running from the flames. The truck came to a stop partially on a sidewalk next to a pickup.

"She was doing her best effort to stop the vehicle from rolling and possibly doing more damage," Doran said.

The Holman family's new cars and the Christmas gifts inside burned, but the family said they're thankful the operator prevented more damage.

"She did a hell of a job," said resident Mark Holman. "Really moved the truck away from electrical, the houses."

NBCLA has reached out to Republic Services for more information.