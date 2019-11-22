People on vehicles heading to the US queue at the San Ysidro border crossing, in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on May 31, 2019.

Before the holiday season swings into full gear, the Mexican consulate in LA is offering walk-in appointments Saturday to allow anyone bringing a foreign car into Mexico to fill out the appropriate paperwork and pay importation deposits, a temporary fee required of any foreign-plated vehicle that enters the country.

Generally, appointments are mandatory and they're made on the Banjercito website, but on Nov. 23, the consulate will have 60 slots available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the consulate between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Mexicans living abroad must present a Green Card, American passport or passport card. They also need to be able to prove ownership of the vehicle by providing the vehicle's title, DMV registration and if it's a lease, a contract at least three months away from its expiration date.

The cost of the paperwork per vehicle is almost $60. The process also requires a $400 deposit for all models from 2007 to 2019.

"The deposit for a car from 2001 to 2006 is $300, and one from the year 2000 and earlier is either $200 or $400," Banjercito representative Daphne Martínez said.

Those interested in obtaining one of these coveted slots don't have to reside in LA County. If you live out of town, or far from the consulate, you can also schedule appointments on the Banjercito website, print your voucher and go directly to the Banjercito office at the consulate.

The consulate recommended that travelers who intend to drive into Mexico handle their paperwork before December to avoid lines, and to drive in during the day and avoid unsafe, violent areas.

But this isn't the only opportunity to skip making an appointment.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the consulate will have another 100 slots for walk-ins available from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., this time for people over the age of 60.

