Crime and Courts

Jury begins deliberations in drug overdose deaths of model and friend

David Brian Pearce is accused of raping and murdering two women after a Hollywood party before dumping their bodies at two separate hospitals

By Benjamin Papp

An undated image of a courtroom gavel.
NBC Connecticut

Jurors have started deliberations in the trial of a Hollywood producer charged with murder in connection with the drug overdose deaths of a model and her friend.

Forty-two-year-old David Brian Pearce was arrested in December 2021, but wasn't initially charged in the deaths of Christy Giles, a 24-year-old model and aspiring actress, and her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

A grand jury charged Pearce with murder in connection with the deaths of the two women a year later in December of 2022. The jury also charged him with three counts of forcible rape, two counts of sexual penetration by use of force and one count each of rape of an unconscious person and sodomy by use of force.

Three men were initially arrested in connection with the deaths after the LAPD began investigating claims from the family of Giles that she and her friend were drugged during a night of partying in Los Angeles on Nov. 12, 2021.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

At the time, LAPD reported three masked men dropped the women off at hospitals in Culver City and Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles hospital. They were in a black Toyota Prius without license plates.

Those three men were later identified as David Pearce, 42; Michael Ansbach, 51; and Brandt Osborn, 46. Osborn also faces charges. Ansbach was questioned by police and prosecutors, but never charged.

He did testify that Pearce told him, “Dead girls don't talk.''

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

California snowpack 2 hours ago

California's second snowpack survey of season falters compared to January. See the results

California Wildfires 3 hours ago

“Altadena: Roots and Resilience:” Young athletes and families unite for their community

Giles died of a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid and ketamine, while Cabrales-Arzola died of multiple organ failure with cocaine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy) and other undetermined drugs found in her system.

When questioned by his lawyer, Pearce denied sexually assaulting either of the women. He also denied sexually assaulting the five other women who also testified against him.

Pearce further denied doing internet searches for topics including “Ukraine and non-extradition,'' after dropping off the women at the hospital, and having plans to put his dog up for adoption.

Pearce remains behind bars, while Osborn is free on bond.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us