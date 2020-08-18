VENTURA COUNTY

Trio Allegedly Burglarized Over 25 Homes in LA and Ventura Counties

The suspects allegedly stole valuables worth nearly $500,000, and often used rental cars with "paper license plates'' during the  burglaries, the sheriff's department said.

By City News Service

Three suspects from Palmdale were arrested on suspicion of stealing cash, jewelry and other valuables worth nearly a half-million dollars from more than 25 homes in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, authorities said Tuesday.

Brooks Hall, 20, Gerald Young, 19, and Clarence Steele Jr., 19, were taken into custody during a search and arrest warrant operation conducted on July 31, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which had been investigating the burglaries for nine months.

The burglarized homes were in the Antelope Valley, San Fernando Valley and Ventura County, according to the sheriff's department.

The suspects were booked on multiple charges of residential burglaries, and Hall was also booked for illegal possession of a high capacity magazine, officials said. Two other suspects were taken into custody during the search operation for allegedly being felons in illegal possession of firearms, but investigators do not believe they are involved in the burglaries.

Three illegally possessed firearms, including one which had a 30-round magazine, were recovered by deputies during the operation, the sheriff's department said.

Hall, Young and Steele Jr. remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in the Antelope Valley Superior Court in September.

Investigators believe there might be more victims and encouraged anyone with information to contact the sheriff's department's Major Crimes Bureau at brtf@lasd.org.

