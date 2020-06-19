Trio Suspected of Robbing Riverside Jewelry Shop

Three robbery suspects were behind bars Friday on suspicion of a smash-and-grab Riverside jewelry store robbery that netted about $200,000 worth of merchandise.

Marvin Thomas Green and Deontray Lamont Hinton Jr., both 19-year-old Sacramento residents, were arrested Thursday along with 18-year-old Michael Marquain Wiggs of Moreno Valley.

All three were booked at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy, with bail set at $30,000 for each man.

About 2:40 p.m. Thursday, the men allegedly entered Daniel's Jewelers in the Riverside Plaza, threatened the employees and hustled the staff into a back office, according to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback,

"They smashed the glass counters and stole jewelry merchandise, then fled the store toward the rear of the shopping center," Railsback alleged.

He said a witness spotted the trio running away from the location and called 911, as did the victims in the jewelry store.

Two K9 units were deployed, and the dogs -- "Finn" and "Ric Vigo" - - and their handlers quickly tracked the suspects north of railroad tracks near Merrill Avenue, then to the intersection of Elenor Street and Jurupa Avenue, according to Railsback.

He said other officers converged on the location, and the men surrendered without incident a short time later.

"The suspects were found in possession of some of the stolen jewelry," the police spokesman alleged. "With the assistance of Finn, officers retraced the path the suspects fled and found more stolen jewelry, which totaled approximately $200,000."

Anyone with information about the holdup was asked to contact the police department's Robbery-Homicide Unit at 951-826-2054.