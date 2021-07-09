Cal ISO Issues Statewide Flex Alert Until 10 p.m. as Temperatures Soar

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO), which manages the state's power grid, has issued a statewide grid warning notice due to loss of resources and fire threat to the transmission system and is encouraging conservation.

CAISO is forecasting resources deficiency with all available resources in use or forecasted to be in use through 10 p.m. California ISO has been requesting additional energy from its neighbors and may call upon dispatching emergency demand response programs to avoid outages.

More triple-digit weather will bake parts of SoCal into the weekend, with the Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita Valley likely to bear the brunt of the high-pressure system and the state urging energy conservation to prevent outages.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect in the Antelope Valley through 9 p.m. Monday.

The excessive heat warning could potentially be extended to the Santa Clarita Valley, depending on how the high-pressure system unfolds.

A heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Monday for Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range. Forecasters said lower elevations could see temperatures of up to 106 degrees.

A continuing onshore flow will keep temperatures cooler along the coast. Fear of wildfires always accompanies heat waves. Humidity levels could drop into the teens in the mountains and interior areas. And gusting winds are likely in the afternoons, particularly in the Antelope Valley.

The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state's power grid, has declared a Flex Alert -- a call for voluntary conservation in hopes of reducing strain on the system and preventing outages -- that will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday.

Cal-ISO officials urged residents to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher during the alert, avoid using major appliances and turn off all unnecessary lights.

Residents should also consider pre-cooling their homes before the alert takes effect and use window coverings to keep rooms cool.

Cal-ISO also issued a “restricted maintenance operation” for Saturday, calling on power suppliers to defer planned maintenance that would impact electrical supply. While the weather is expected to be hot, forecasters said temperatures will likely remain just shy of daily-record levels, which are in the 110- 115 range, and “certainly short of all-time records which are in the 113-117 range.”

The high-pressure system is expected to weaken early next week, but it will still be warmer than usual. Triple-digit temperatures are expected throughout next week in the Antelope Valley.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an extreme heat warning that will be in effect from Friday through Tuesday in the Antelope Valley, from Friday through Monday in the Santa Clarita Valley and Saturday through Monday in the western San Fernando Valley.

A county heat alert will be in effect Saturday and Sunday in the western San Gabriel Valley and eastern San Fernando Valley. County officials said residents without air conditioning at home can take advantage of cooling centers, with information on locations available here.