Triple-Digit Scorcher Keeps Firefighters Busy as Small Brush Fires Burn SoCal Hotspots

The triple-digit summer scorcher kept firefighters busy across Southern California on Friday as the fire threat remained high during tinderbox conditions.

Fires were burning near the Ventura County line in the San Fernando Valley, in Sunland and a small fire contained to less than an acre was out in Riverside County.

A 25-acre brush fire was threatening some homes in Ventura County west of Chatsworth, and Los Angeles city and county crews were assisting Ventura firefighters in the firefight. The fire was reported about noon near the 200 block of West Box Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A 10-acre brushfire was burning in the Sunland Area, and crews were working to protect nearby homes. The fire was reported at 1:09 p.m. in the 8100 block of West Ellenbogen Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews put in place a structural defense on Rhodesia Avenue to protect homes, but no evacuations were immediately ordered, the department said.

A fire that erupted adjacent to a mobile home in Mead Valley threatened the RV and several outbuildings before it was stopped. The Mead Fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. in the 20000 block of Markham Street, near Misty Lane, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. A dozen engine crews were sent to the location and immediately deployed to protect the single-wide trailer from a roughly quarter-acre fire.

A wildfire that erupted west of Murrieta scorched about two acres on a hillside before it was contained with the help of Cal Fire aircraft. The non-injury blaze was reported about 2:15 p.m. in the area of Avenida Castilla and Avenida La Cresta, in an unincorporated community known as La Cresta, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A small brush fire in Agua Dulce was burning downhill, away from the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway, in light to medium brush, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which is being assisted by Angeles National Forest fire crews.