Two Men Killed, Woman Hospitalized in Shooting at Burbank Home

Three children were inside the home in the 900 block of Cambridge Drive at the time of the early morning shooting.

By Staff Report

Police at the scene of a triple shooting in Burbank.
Police at the scene of a triple shooting in Burbank Tuesday July 21, 2020.

Two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning at a home in Burbank.

Officers responded to a call of at least one gunshot heard in the 900 block of Cambridge Drive, near Bel Aire Drive, about 1:30 a.m. They found three people with gunshot wounds.

The two men died at the scene -- one inside the home, the other on the driveway. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition. One of the men and the woman lived at the home, police said.

Three children were inside the home at the time of the shooting and are in protective custody.

The relationship between those in the home was not immediately clear.

A weapon was recovered at the scene. No arrests were reported early Tuesday.

“Right now, we don't believe that we have any suspects outstanding, but we are certainly not ruling that out,'' Sgt. Derek Green said. “As a matter of safety we are exploring all of our avenues right now trying to determine who might have been involved, if anybody, additionally ... in this incident.”

Police have not determined if the shooting was a murder-suicide.

