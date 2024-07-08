Triple shooting in Downey riverbed under investigation

Police in Downey are seeking the public’s help in gathering information about a deadly triple shooting that took place on a local riverbed.

The Downey Police Department said officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday. Law enforcement responded to the west side of the Rio San Gabriel riverbed and 105 Freeway.

At the scene, officers found three men with gunshot wounds. The victims died at the scene due to their injuries.

Authorities described the violence as an isolated incident. The department did not say if a gunman is wanted in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Roberts at 562-904-2386 or via email at eroberts@downeyca.org.

Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.