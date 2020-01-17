CHINO HILLS

Truck Carrying 6,000 Chickens Overturns in Chino Hills

Some of the chickens had to be euthanized due to their injuries

By Jonathan Lloyd

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department/NBCLA

Chickens spilled from an truck that overturned in Chino Hills Friday Jan. 17, 2020.

Chickens spilled onto a Southern California road Friday morning when a flatbed truck carrying the birds flipped onto its side.

The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. just off the southbound 71 Freeway at Grand Avenue in Chino Hills. Details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

Some of the 6,000 chickens on the truck were killed or injured. About 75 percent had to be euthanized due to their injuries. Others were rescued by the Inland Valley Humane Society and SPCA.

The driver was not injured.

The exit ramp was closed as crews cleared the road

Warning: Some viewers may find the video below disturbing.

