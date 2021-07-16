Truck Carrying Pool Chemicals Crashes, Closing Northbound 170 Freeway in North Hollywood

A crash involving a pickup truck carrying pool chemicals prompted closure of the northbound 170 Freeway in the North Hollywood area for about four hours Friday.

The crash was reported about 9 a.m. at Sherman Way, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Hazardous-materials crews were sent to clean up the chemicals, a process that was continuing early Friday afternoon, the CHP reported. One person was examined for a possible injury.

All northbound lanes were closed until about 1 p.m., when two of the lanes were reopened, according to the CHP.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.