L.A. County Fire Department officials say the area around the 2200 block of East Willow Street in Signal Hill, where a U-Haul truck containing about 600 pounds of chlorine powder is on fire, has been closed off.

The adjacent Costco store is being evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," according to county fire. No injuries have been reported.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.