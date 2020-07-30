Truck Driver Killed as Suspected Street Racer Plows Into Vehicle in Santa Ana

The driver of a pick-up truck just simply making a turn died after two other drivers suspected of street racing caused a car wreck in Santa Ana Thursday, police said.

Santa Ana police said a gray BMW was heading northbound on Bristol Avenue about 11:45 a.m., racing with a black Infiniti.

The driver of the Infiniti took off and was later arrested at the post office on 1st Street, nearly three hours after the accident.

Witnesses said the driver of a black pick-up truck was making a turn when the BMW crashed into him. In that instant two good Samaritans came running out to help even though the truck was on fire, upside down, and the driver was stuck in a seat belt inside.

Police said the BMW smashed into a utility box leaving, live wires exposed. One of the witnesses grabbed a hose to put out the fire, while another used his bare fist to try to rescue the 60-year-old man inside the truck.

"First thing thing I could see truck is the truck upside down, and upon arriving to the truck, there's already flames... so I decided to just punch the window," Luis Gonzalez said. "The last thing I wanted was for him to be in flames."

Ring doorbell camera footage captured the sound of the crash as it happened right outside Gonzalez’s home. Six people can be seen rushing to the sound of the wreck to help.

Residents say the area is a favorite thoroughfare for street racing. The driver of the black truck was taken to the hospital, but he died. The BMW driver suffered major injuries.

Police said they are not sure just how fast the cars were moving.