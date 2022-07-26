A truck driver hauling a concrete mixer slammed into a gas station pump and several cars, leaving 11 people including children with minor injuries Tuesday in Panorama City.

The crash happened at 4:47 p.m. at 13750 W Roscoe Blvd., authorities said.

The truck was hauling a concrete mixer when it entered a 76 gas station across from a Kaiser Permanente hospital.

The truck hit three cars, knocked over a fuel pump, and left five children and 6 adults with minor injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Seven were taken to the hospital to get checked out.

A minor fuel spill occurred but there was no fire or entrapment.