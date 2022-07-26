A truck driver hauling a concrete mixer slammed into a gas station pump and several cars, leaving 11 people including children with minor injuries Tuesday in Panorama City.
The crash happened at 4:47 p.m. at 13750 W Roscoe Blvd., authorities said.
The truck was hauling a concrete mixer when it entered a 76 gas station across from a Kaiser Permanente hospital.
The truck hit three cars, knocked over a fuel pump, and left five children and 6 adults with minor injuries.
Seven were taken to the hospital to get checked out.
A minor fuel spill occurred but there was no fire or entrapment.