5 Freeway

Trucker Injured in Shooting on 5 Freeway North of LA

Traffic was at a standstill in the Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A trucker was shot on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles Monday March 28, 2023.

Lanes on the 5 Freeway reopened Tuesday morning following an investigation into a shooting that wounded a trucker that left traffic at a standstill for hours.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The CHP said drivers earlier reported a man pointing a gun at the trucker.

"We got calls of brandishing on the freeway, which is someone brandishing a firearm at a truck driver that turned into an altercation which ended up in the truck driver being shot, at this time the wounds are non-life threatening." Officer D.C. Williams of the CHP told 17 News.

The truck driver's injuries are not considered life threatening, the agency said.

No arrests were reported.

Northbound lanes near Lebec were closed for the investigation. The lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, allowing traffic to resume at a crawl through the Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley.

