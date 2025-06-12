As a judge is scheduled to hear California's lawsuit against the Trump administration over the use of military within the city of Los Angeles on Thursday, Attorney General Rob Bonta said he thinks it's "appropriate" for the court to take the state's said.

"Trump is involved in an unlawful power grab in violation of the U.S. Constitution," Bonta told NBC Los Angeles Wednesday about the president's decision to send thousands of National Guard troops and 700 Marines from Twentynine Palms.

Earlier Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice responded to the lawsuit filed by the state this week, saying National Guard troops and Marines are to "bring order" to Los Angeles, adding the Los Angeles Police Department and other law enforcement agencies haven't been able to "unable or unwilling to control," hence the need for President Trump to respond by federalizing the California National Guard.

"The L.A. Police Department (“LAPD”) and other local and state law enforcement have been unable to bring order to the city,” the U.S. DOJ said.

But the state attorney general disputed that claim, saying the National Guard arrived in LA last weekend to "quiet streets," as he slammed the federal government's description of Los Angeles as a city of criminals.

"The fiction promoted by the federal government that there's uncontrolled and uncontrollable rebellion and invasion is crazy," Bonta said.