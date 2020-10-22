Trump, Biden Go Head-to-Head at Woodland Hills Donut Shop While Dodgers Confections Are a Home Run

What to Know Presidential donuts and Dodgers donuts cost $2.75 each

Blinkie's Donuts is located at 4884 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills

In-store stocks are limited so it's best to order ahead. Customers can place their orders in person or by phone.

Whether it's showing Dodgers love or seeing two presidential candidates battling it out in a fried dough confection ring, Blinkie's Donuts does it again with their carefully crafted delights.

The ever-popular Blinkie's located in Woodland Hills has offered a sweet way to support the Los Angeles Dodgers in their last four World Series and customers are going absolutely nuts for these donuts, the shop says.

Oscar Flores

But something new this year has been concocted at Blinkie's -- presidential donuts just in time for Election Day.

So whether you support former Vice President Joe Biden or President Donald Trump, who says you can't have fun with your food?

DO-NUT miss a chance to take a bite out of this presidential election.

Slideshow: Blinkie's Donuts Creates Election 2020, Dodgers Donuts

The fluffy confections are frosted and covered with either blue sprinkles for the Biden/Harris donuts, or red sprinkles for the Trump/Pence donuts. Each have their respective campaign logos printed on an edible frosted sheet in the center.

Blinkie's owner Teresa Ngo says she's gotten a mixed reaction from customers when they see her presidential creations, ranging from "burn the red ones, or the blue, or 'yeah that's cool. I'm glad you're supporting both parties,'" but it's all in good fun.

Teresa is keeping a tally each day on which batch of presidential donuts sell out on an "Election 2020" board in the shop. So far, in the last four days of sales, the score is tied up, 2-2.

Oscar Flores

Both, the presidential donuts and Dodgers donuts, sell for $2.75 each, and while there is limited stock at the store, it's best to order ahead. Customers can place their orders in person or by phone.

Ngo says the presidential donuts can be ordered up to the day before Election Day.