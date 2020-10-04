Long Beach

Trump Flag Seen Flying on Flagpole Outside Long Beach Police Building

The Long Beach Police Department said flags or images depicting political activity are not authorized or endorsed by the department.

By Lorena Bourdevaire Casillas

Thomas Malone

A Trump flag was seen flying on a police flagpole in the city of Long Beach Sunday morning. The Long Beach Police Department said the flag was unauthorized and was raised by someone unaffiliated with the department.

It wasn't immediately clear who was behind the flag raising.

“Someone gained access into a secure construction area of the Long Beach Police Department Public Safety Building. The City of Long Beach flag was stolen from the department flagpole and replaced with an unauthorized political flag.”

According to the department’s statement, a padlock was also placed on the flagpole, which is limited to primary construction workers, to restrict the flag’s removal.

Police department employees removed the flag and a crime report was filed to determine who is responsible for the incident.

“Flags or images depicting political activity are not authorized or endorsed by the LBPD,” said the Long Beach Police Department statement.

Decision 2020 2 hours ago

One Month Out, Battered Trump Campaign Faces Big Challenges

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Analysis: Trump Faces Credibility Crisis Over Health Scare

Donald Trump 8 hours ago

Doctor Says Trump Feels ‘Well', Could Be Released From Hospital Monday

This article tagged under:

Long BeachTrump
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us