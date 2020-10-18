Trump Set To Visit Newport Beach For Private Fundraiser Sunday

President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Orange County for just under 2 1/2 hours Sunday for an early afternoon private fundraiser at tech mogul Palmer Luckey's Newport Beach estate.

Trump will begin his day in Las Vegas, where he is set to attend a church service, before flying aboard Air Force One to John Wayne Airport. Trump is scheduled to speak at a rally in Carson City, Nevada later Sunday.

The whirlwind visit will be part of a busy campaign weekend for the president. Trump spoke in Michigan and Wisconsin on Saturday. He is set to appear at two Arizona rallies on Monday, one in Prescott and the other in Tucson.

Invitations for Sunday's fundraiser show tickets ranging from $2,800 for individual admission to $150,000 for a couple to attend and take a photo with the president. Ric Grenell, Trump's former acting Director of National Intelligence, is also slated to attend the event.

The $2,800 figure comes from the donation limit for an individual in a presidential general election campaign. The higher ticket prices are legal because the money goes to the Republican National Committee and Republican state parties in battleground states.

“I think it's fantastic,” Orange County Republican Party Chairman Fred Whitaker said of the fundraiser. “He understands the critical importance of Orange County in taking back the House seats, and the vote base and donor base in Orange County is still very loyal to the Republican cause.”

All of the congressional seats in the county were won by Democrats two years ago and Republicans are battling to win some of them back.

The event was originally slated to take place Oct. 6, but postponed after Trump contracted the coronavirus. The president says he no longer feels ill and his doctors have cleared him for public appearances.

However, some experts have expressed concern about him holding in-person events just two weeks after being released from Walter Reed Medical Center and continue to discourage any large public gatherings.

Luckey has donated $405,600 to Trump's campaign this cycle, The Orange County Register reported, citing Federal Election Commission records. And he's donated more than $1.7 million this cycle, with much of the rest of those funds going to Republican committees and candidates, including Michelle Steel and Young Kim, who are both trying to unseat Orange County Democratic members of Congress.

Luckey is a Long Beach native who was 19 when he co-founded the Oculus Rift virtual-reality system in Irvine. His company sold for an estimated $3 billion to Facebook in 2014.

A group of Armenian-American protesters is expected to gather outside the fundraiser Sunday morning to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.