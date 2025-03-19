Trump's economic policies could lead to recession, UCLA forecasts

Economists with UCLA are on a recession watch, citing that economic policies by the Trump administration could slow down the manufacturing sector and reduce workforce.

The analysis by UCLA Anderson forecast said while there are no signs of a recession yet, an economic downturn could happen as a result of multiple events that occur at the same time in the coming year or two.

“The administration’s purportedly desired policies would impose, each in their own way, a significant contraction on different sectors of the economy,” read the report. “Weaknesses are beginning to emerge in households’ spending patterns. And the financial sector, with elevated asset valuations and newly introduced areas of risk, is primed to amplify any downturn.”

The report pointed to three specific proposed policies that are of concern: Tariff policy that could spark trade wars, hitting the manufacturing sector, the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) efforts to reduce the federal workforce and the immigration policy that could lead to mass deportations, hurting the construction sector.

The report also said that the uncertainty and ever-changing tariff threats pose a further risk to the economy by causing inflation.

The forecast also pointed to the national debt and the budget reconciliation bill that Republicans are pushing in the House of Representatives.

“Rather than attempting to pivot us to a sounder fiscal footing, the current budget reconciliation bill in the House is pushing for additional tax cuts without commensurate cuts to spending, which would only worsen the U.S. debt trajectory,” the analysis said.

But the UCLA economists said a recession is “entirely avoidable.”

“If the policies outlined above are pared back or phased in more gradually, they are unlikely to trigger one,” the report said.

From the post-Civil War recession of 1873 to today, recessions have occurred when multiple economic sectors contract at the same time.

The City News Service contributed to this report.