Trump's Hollywood Star Vandalized with Pickaxe Again

This vandalism comes hours after Trumpannounced that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

President Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star was vandalized with a pickaxe Friday by a person witnesses said was dressed as the Incredible Hulk.
Officers responded about 5:50 a.m. to the star near Hollywood Boulevard and North Highland Avenue, according to Officer Drake Madison.

A vandalism investigation was opened, and no arrests have been made, Madison said.

The star has previously been vandalized with a pickaxe, a black Sharpie marker, stickers and graffiti. This vandalism comes hours after Trumpannounced that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

The amount of damage sustained is more than $3,000, an official with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told the Los Angeles Times.

The star, which Trump received in 2007 during the run of his NBC reality show “The Apprentice,” will be replaced for a third time by the chamber.

