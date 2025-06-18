Trump Administration

Trump's immigration policy is ‘punishment' for immigrants, LA archbishop says

Archbishop Jose Gomez publicly slammed the Trump administration in a column.

By Helen Jeong

la archbishop jose gomez
Getty Images

Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez is publicly criticizing the Trump’s administration’s aggressive immigration policy, blaming it for causing panic and fear while ICE raids are reported across Southern California every day.

Gomez, a fervent supporter of immigrant workers and advocate for immigrant communities, wrote in his weekly column in the Catholic magazine Angelus this week that the Trump administration has “no immigration policy” other than trying to deport thousands of people every day.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“This is not policy, it is punishment, and it can only result in cruel and arbitrary outcomes,” Gomez said in the column. “Already we are hearing stories of innocent fathers and mothers being wrongly deported, with no recourse to appeal.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The archbishop, who has been calling for immigration reform throughout his career, renewed his call for a “national” and “realistic” conversation about the immigration reform.

“We should find a way to offer legal status to those who have been in our country for many years,” he said while expressing support for the deportation of criminals and terrorists. 

Gomez also hinted that the Biden administration did not sufficiently secure the borders while allowing “far too many people” to enter the U.S. without “vetting.”

Border patrol 19 hours ago

Activity dwindles at Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet after weekend Border Patrol operation

Immigration 15 hours ago

Inside Adelanto detention center where immigrant workers detained from LA are waiting for their fate

The Los Angeles Archdiocese is made up of a large number of Hispanic and Filipino Catholics, whose communities are impacted by the ongoing ICE raids in the region.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But when President Trump won the 2024 election, 54% of Catholic voters supported Trump compared to 44% for Kamala Harris, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 120,000 voters.

This article tagged under:

Trump AdministrationImmigrationCatholic Church
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us