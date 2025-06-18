Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez is publicly criticizing the Trump’s administration’s aggressive immigration policy, blaming it for causing panic and fear while ICE raids are reported across Southern California every day.

Gomez, a fervent supporter of immigrant workers and advocate for immigrant communities, wrote in his weekly column in the Catholic magazine Angelus this week that the Trump administration has “no immigration policy” other than trying to deport thousands of people every day.

“This is not policy, it is punishment, and it can only result in cruel and arbitrary outcomes,” Gomez said in the column. “Already we are hearing stories of innocent fathers and mothers being wrongly deported, with no recourse to appeal.”

The archbishop, who has been calling for immigration reform throughout his career, renewed his call for a “national” and “realistic” conversation about the immigration reform.

“We should find a way to offer legal status to those who have been in our country for many years,” he said while expressing support for the deportation of criminals and terrorists.

Gomez also hinted that the Biden administration did not sufficiently secure the borders while allowing “far too many people” to enter the U.S. without “vetting.”

The Los Angeles Archdiocese is made up of a large number of Hispanic and Filipino Catholics, whose communities are impacted by the ongoing ICE raids in the region.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But when President Trump won the 2024 election, 54% of Catholic voters supported Trump compared to 44% for Kamala Harris, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 120,000 voters.