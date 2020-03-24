Try This Immune Boosting Smoothie from Weelicious

If you’re staying safe at home but you still want to eat healthy, here’s an easy recipe from Weelicious founder Catherine McCord. She joined me live on the NBC LA Facebook to make her popular immune boosting smoothie and share what foods can help boost your immune system.



Weelicious Recipes We're talking with weelicious founder Catherine McCord as she shares simple immunity boosting recipes. What have you been making at home while social distancing? Share your favorite foods with us! http://4.nbcla.com/zShuy9P Posted by NBC LA on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

McCord is a mom of three and has built her business around creating simple, healthy recipes for the whole family. She’s written a book called The Smoothie Project which has over 100 smoothie recipes and information on ways to boost your nutrition.



“Weelicious is about recipes that kids and adults want to eat,” McCord explains. “These recipes are for people from birth to AARP.”



I asked her to share something easy you can incorporate into your daily life while practicing social distancing and she made the Immune Boosting Very Berry Smoothie.



“I really want people to know all the immune boosting foods that can help you. We want to build up our immune systems and make sure we’re eating real foods that can help you.”



Watch the full video to see what advice McCord has on adding nutrient dense powders to your smoothies and what you should be buying at the store to get the most healthy ingredients. You can see more of her recipes on her website, weelicous.com.



Immune Boosting Very Berry Smoothie (makes 2 servings)

Prep Time: 2 mins Cook Time: 0 mins

Ingredients