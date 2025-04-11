California

TSA to start enforcing Real IDs next month

Travelers will not be allowed to fly domestically with a regular driver's license

By Benjamin Gamson

Starting May 7, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will require travelers to show a Real ID at checkpoints nationwide. 

A Real ID in California has a star in the golden bear in the upper right corner. 

TSA will not allow a traveler to use state-issued identification if it is not a Real ID to board domestic flights. 

“Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not Real ID compliant and who do not have another acceptable alternative (e.g., passport) can expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint,” said a statement from TSA released April 11. 

As of now, 81% of people traveling currently use identification that is compliant with the new regulations. 

