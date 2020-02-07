Early Morning Tsunami Warning in Huntington Beach Was a False Alarm

Several people awoke this morning in Huntington Beach to a blaring siren that turned out to be a false alarm for a tsunami.

At around 4 a.m. residents reported hearing a siren, and one viewer called in to NBC4 to ask about the alarm.

The Huntington Beach Police Department confirmed that the warning was a false alarm, as did the fire department.

Many of you may have heard the civil defense sirens sound this evening. There is no current threat to our community and we are working to determine exactly how/why the sirens were activated. — Huntington Beach FD (@HBFD_PIO) February 7, 2020

The tsunami warning sirens in Huntington Beach are usually tested at noon on the first Friday of each month, according to the city's website.

Residents weren't pleased to be woken up so early to the sirens.

Ah yes I’m a big fan of when the tsunami warning siren right next to my house accidentally goes off at 4 am and my entire family wakes up in panic — ᛁᛆᚴᚮᛒ:ᚮᛚᛋᚯᚿ (@skandinova) February 7, 2020

Still, others made light of the jump start to their morning.